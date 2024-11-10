Oppenheimer Boosts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $44.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.59.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,722.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,065 shares of company stock worth $1,823,794. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,382,000 after buying an additional 107,244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CarGurus by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,461,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,145,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.