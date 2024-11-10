Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.990-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ONL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 279,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

