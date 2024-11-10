Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” Rating

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 6.5 %

OFIX traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $19.41. 673,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $740.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

