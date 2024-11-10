Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 57,759 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,759 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

