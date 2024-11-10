Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,670 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $308,145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter. GE Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,782,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,599,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

