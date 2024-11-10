Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.72 Million

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Peanut the Squirrel has a market capitalization of $101.42 million and $43.72 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 92.1% higher against the dollar. One Peanut the Squirrel token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut the Squirrel Profile

Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,856,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,858,912 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Buying and Selling Peanut the Squirrel

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,856,493.131622. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.11215862 USD and is up 36.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $49,588,854.57 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut the Squirrel using one of the exchanges listed above.

