Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.600 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of PEB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 2,351,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,093. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

