Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.570-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08 to $0.11 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 2,351,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,093. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.