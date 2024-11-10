Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.600 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,093. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

