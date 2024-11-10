Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lessened by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

