Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,168,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,811,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,439,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 48,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 266,167 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,951,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,583,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

