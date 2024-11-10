Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 280,183 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 280,183 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $420,274.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,512,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,268,607.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,061,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 142.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 876,272 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

