Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $126.45 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

