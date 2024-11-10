PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCN opened at $13.99 on Friday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
