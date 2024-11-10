Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Down 14.0 %

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

PINS stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.