Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Mkm Analyst Says

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Shares of PLTK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 860,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,961. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Playtika by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

