Polaris (NYSE:PII) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.45 and last traded at $68.71, with a volume of 283522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Polaris Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,619.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

