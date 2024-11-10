Positron (POSC) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positron and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 -$1.64 million -11.99 Positron Competitors $972.90 million $79.50 million 10.67

Positron’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -300.00% N/A -89.57% Positron Competitors -298.69% -83.99% -27.42%

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Positron has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron’s competitors have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Positron competitors beat Positron on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

