Privium Fund Management B.V. Grows Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Quest Resource worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $406,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $180,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,088. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Capmk raised Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Resource

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.