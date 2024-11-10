Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up about 3.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,150 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 569,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,116 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 429,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 197.73%. The business had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,515,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Report on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.