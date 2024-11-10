Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $802,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

