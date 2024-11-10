Privium Fund Management B.V. Increases Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,743,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 116.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -239.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.34.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

