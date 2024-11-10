Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases 165,935 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.35% of ThredUp worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 84.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other ThredUp news, Director Noam Paranksy acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,444 shares in the company, valued at $197,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noam Paransky acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,690.76. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noam Paranksy bought 90,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 385,008 shares of company stock worth $308,906. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ThredUp

ThredUp Stock Down 4.8 %

ThredUp stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

About ThredUp

(Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.