Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.37. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 18,500 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QST

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 121.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0249827 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.