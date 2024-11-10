Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Shares Down 26% – Here’s Why

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 26% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

