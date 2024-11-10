Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. UBS Group lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.