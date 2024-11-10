River Global Investors LLP Acquires 160 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

River Global Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $11.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $459.73. The stock had a trading volume of 611,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,087. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.24 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.44.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.