RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,133 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in EOG Resources by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

