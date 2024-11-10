RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $43.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $43,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $124.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $124.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

