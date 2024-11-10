Robert W. Baird Lowers Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $28.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COLD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after buying an additional 900,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,627,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 201,911 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,401,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.