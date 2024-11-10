Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average is $144.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

