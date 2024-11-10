Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5,760.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 276,720 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $881,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $522,000.

Shares of RSPN stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

