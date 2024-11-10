Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 560,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 57.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of NMI by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

