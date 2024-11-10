Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,849 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $126.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

