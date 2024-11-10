Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,334 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $225.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $228.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

