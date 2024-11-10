Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.4% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,932,595.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,573 shares of company stock valued at $42,319,874. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $321.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.52. The company has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.84 and a 52-week high of $322.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

