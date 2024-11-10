Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Avista by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avista by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,307.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 628,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,993. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

