Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 32.6% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 82.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 154,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.80. 1,018,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

