Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Buys 4,935 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 411.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 226,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 182,188 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 121,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. 3,257,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.