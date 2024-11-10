Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $836,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.92 and a 52 week high of $253.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

