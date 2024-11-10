Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases 26,025 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 794,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 735,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,364. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

