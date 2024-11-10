Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.800-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.0 million-$247.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.8 million.

SEZL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $181.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.48. 632,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,005. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sezzle has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $454.16. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 8.49.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 121.38%. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sezzle will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sezzle news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,612,130.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 7,824 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $1,289,864.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,646,451.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,989 shares of company stock worth $22,207,483. Insiders own 57.65% of the company's stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

