Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 572.2% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $514.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.62 and a 200-day moving average of $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $369.57 and a 12-month high of $514.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

