Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,528 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 178,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 114,518 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

