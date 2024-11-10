SmartFi (SMTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One SmartFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $1.97 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartFi has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

