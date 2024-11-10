Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Solventum also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.65 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on SOLV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV
Solventum Price Performance
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.