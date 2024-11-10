Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Solventum also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOLV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE SOLV traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. 2,159,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

