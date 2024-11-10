S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 3.3% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.72 on Friday, reaching $502.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,729. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.38 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.97.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

