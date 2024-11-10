SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,169 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.84% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $48,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 1,967,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

