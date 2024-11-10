SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 4,098 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,336,000 after acquiring an additional 992,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,677,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,011 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,419,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,729,000 after acquiring an additional 91,009 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

