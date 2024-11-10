SpiderRock Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,061 shares of company stock valued at $30,734,840. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock stock opened at $1,039.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $650.63 and a 1-year high of $1,057.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $953.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $860.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.